Left Menu

AbhiBus Launches Great Indian Bus Sale for Independence Day

AbhiBus, a premier online bus-ticketing platform in India, has announced a 'Great Indian Bus Sale' ahead of the Independence Day weekend. The sale offers significant discounts and cashback on bus bookings, providing travellers with economical options for their holiday trips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:46 IST
AbhiBus Launches Great Indian Bus Sale for Independence Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AbhiBus, a leading online bus-ticketing service in India, has unveiled its 'Great Indian Bus Sale' as Independence Day approaches. The sale promises deep discounts and cashback incentives, offering a frugal travel option for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Running from August 11 to August 20, 2025, the sale provides travelers with up to 70% off on bus bookings, plus a matching 70% cashback. New users can utilize the code SALE to receive up to ₹300 off and ₹200 cashback, whereas existing users can enjoy up to ₹100 off and ₹200 cashback.

Rohit Sharma, COO of AbhiBus, remarked, "We aim to make travel accessible and affordable for all during this period. Our sale ensures travelers can explore new locales without financial strain." AbhiBus aggregates tickets from over 4,000 bus operators, enhancing travel ease across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025