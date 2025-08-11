AbhiBus Launches Great Indian Bus Sale for Independence Day

AbhiBus, a leading online bus-ticketing service in India, has unveiled its 'Great Indian Bus Sale' as Independence Day approaches. The sale promises deep discounts and cashback incentives, offering a frugal travel option for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Running from August 11 to August 20, 2025, the sale provides travelers with up to 70% off on bus bookings, plus a matching 70% cashback. New users can utilize the code SALE to receive up to ₹300 off and ₹200 cashback, whereas existing users can enjoy up to ₹100 off and ₹200 cashback.

Rohit Sharma, COO of AbhiBus, remarked, "We aim to make travel accessible and affordable for all during this period. Our sale ensures travelers can explore new locales without financial strain." AbhiBus aggregates tickets from over 4,000 bus operators, enhancing travel ease across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)