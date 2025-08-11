Left Menu

Skyward Initiatives: Northeast Aviation Summit Takes Off

Arunachal Pradesh is set to host the first northeast aviation summit, aiming to boost regional connectivity. The event will gather ministers, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss new initiatives in the aviation sector. It marks the first time the summit appears in Arunachal Pradesh after Assam and Meghalaya.

  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja has emphasized the importance of a successful northeast aviation summit, slated to take place this September. This event represents a significant opportunity for the region's aviation leaders and policymakers to converge and discuss transformative initiatives.

The summit, previously hosted by Assam and Meghalaya, will for the first time be organized in Arunachal Pradesh. It carries the joint support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). Attendees are expected to discuss strategies to enhance regional air connectivity.

The gathering is expected to attract over 100 participants, including key figures such as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. These discussions are anticipated to be pivotal in unlocking the untapped potential of the northeastern aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

