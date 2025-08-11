Toyota Reaffirms Long-Term Investment in Durban, Partners on Infrastructure Upgrades

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has reiterated its unwavering commitment to sustaining and expanding its operations in Durban and the wider KwaZulu-Natal region, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of the local economy. The assurance came during a recent high-level engagement with eThekwini Municipality leadership, where both parties pledged to deepen collaboration on infrastructure development and economic growth initiatives.

The meeting, attended by Mayor Cyril Xaba and TSAM President and CEO Andrew Kirby, focused on critical enablers for industrial development, including road infrastructure upgrades, stable electricity supply, and improved water and sanitation systems in the Prospecton Precinct, home to TSAM’s flagship manufacturing plant.

Strategic Infrastructure Commitments

Mayor Xaba was joined by City Manager Musa Mbhele, Economic Development Chairperson Thembo Ntuli, Trading Services Chairperson Mduduzi Nkosi, and Executive Committee (EXCO) member Andre Beetge. The city outlined significant investments to boost industrial capacity in Prospecton, including:

R450 million allocated to multiple road infrastructure projects in various stages of implementation.

A major water infrastructure upgrade, replacing a 375mm asbestos cement pipeline with a new 400mm steel pipeline to ensure a reliable supply to industrial users.

Over R120 million committed to repairing and upgrading sewer networks and pump stations damaged by floods.

Refurbishment of power substations serving TSAM and surrounding industries to enhance electricity reliability.

Mayor Xaba stressed that the municipality is accelerating these projects by shortening lead times for construction and repair work. He assured that a dedicated support team, led by the City Manager, will continue to work closely with TSAM to address infrastructure challenges and provide regular progress updates.

A Partnership Spanning Over Five Decades

Calling TSAM “one of eThekwini’s most significant investors,” Xaba highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, which has lasted more than 50 years.

“We are not taking this relationship lightly. That is why we are committed to accelerating current infrastructure projects,” the mayor said.

TSAM President Andrew Kirby reaffirmed the company’s deep ties to Durban, noting that even after the catastrophic floods, the option of relocating was never considered.

“The strength of our relationship with the city has always been a key factor,” Kirby said.

Economic Impact and Shared Vision

Kirby pointed out that TSAM contributes R18 billion annually in national taxes, with the municipality collecting over R6 million in property rates each year from the company. Beyond its fiscal impact, TSAM plays a central role in sustaining jobs, stimulating local suppliers, and promoting South Africa’s automotive exports.

The municipality, in turn, has pledged to work with TSAM on strategic initiatives to promote automotive manufacturing, further positioning Durban as a hub of industrial innovation and resilience. This includes exploring opportunities in green manufacturing, technology adoption, and supply chain optimisation.

Building for the Future

Both parties view the strengthened partnership as a long-term growth strategy, combining public-sector infrastructure investment with private-sector manufacturing expertise. The goal is not only to enhance Durban’s industrial competitiveness but also to create a sustainable, future-ready economy that benefits surrounding communities.

With infrastructure upgrades in progress and a mutual commitment to development, the TSAM–eThekwini partnership stands as a model for how business and government collaboration can drive regional prosperity, even in the face of challenges like extreme weather events and global economic shifts.