European Stock Markets Stall Amid Key Political Talks and Economic Shifts

European shares dipped on Monday as cautious investors awaited a tumultuous week dominated by key geopolitical discussions. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell just 0.1%, retracting its earlier gains but maintaining proximity to its highest levels since July.

The week peaks with a Friday summit in Alaska, where fears mount over Russia and U.S. potentially dictating Ukraine war terms. European leaders plan a virtual meeting with Trump, while supporting Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's summit participation.

German defense stocks like Rheinmetall and Renk fell as potential peace talks loomed. Additional pressure came from Orsted's 29.6% plunge and upcoming U.S.-China tariff deal deadlines, altering global market interest and impacting European equities.