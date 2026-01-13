Judge Clears Path for Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

A federal judge has cleared Danish offshore wind developer Orsted to resume work on its Revolution Wind project, despite a previous halt by the U.S. administration led by President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth's ruling marks a legal defeat for Trump, who had attempted to block the expansion of offshore wind projects in federal waters.

The government's attorneys contended that the pause was necessary due to new, classified information about the national security implications of offshore wind developments, but the judge found insufficient grounds to keep the project on hold.