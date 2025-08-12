Left Menu

Eureka Forbes Unveils Revolutionary Exchange Program: 'The Big Exchange'

Eureka Forbes Ltd. launches India's first cross-category online exchange program, 'The Big Exchange,' allowing customers to trade old small appliances for discounts on new products. The initiative supports eco-conscious choices, providing a convenient online swap process. This innovation aims to redefine e-commerce in India.

Updated: 12-08-2025 10:50 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – In a pioneering effort to transform the online retail landscape, Eureka Forbes Ltd., a key player in the health and hygiene sector, has introduced 'The Big Exchange' offer. This nationwide initiative, launching on August 11, 2025, is India's first cross-category online exchange program, allowing consumers to trade in diverse old appliances for significant discounts on Eureka Forbes' select products exclusively available on its website.

The program, designed to blend convenience, value, and sustainability, lets consumers exchange used small appliances such as mixer grinders, toasters, and vacuum cleaners for exclusive deals on new water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and air purifiers from Eureka Forbes Ltd. The full exchange process is conducted online, from the doorstep pickup of old items to the delivery of new products.

Mr. Nithyanand Shankar, Chief Business Officer at Eureka Forbes, highlighted the program's goal to redefine customer experiences by allowing exchanges across different appliance categories. By promoting responsible disposal and eco-conscious purchasing, 'The Big Exchange' empowers consumers nationwide to upgrade their lifestyle in a smart, sustainable way. The offer is available exclusively on Eureka Forbes Ltd.'s website.

