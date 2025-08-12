Left Menu

MRF Ltd Faces Profit Shrink Despite Revenue Growth

MRF Ltd reported a 12% decline in net profit to Rs 500 crore for the June quarter of FY26, down from Rs 571 crore in the same period last year. Despite this, revenue from operations increased to Rs 7,676 crore. Shares were trading slightly down on BSE.

Tyre maker MRF Ltd has announced a 12% decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, reporting Rs 500 crore compared to Rs 571 crore during the same period last fiscal year.

However, the company's revenue from operations showed growth, rising to Rs 7,676 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, as opposed to Rs 7,196 crore in the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Despite the increase in revenue, shares of MRF Ltd experienced a slight drop, trading at 0.38% down at Rs 1,41,490 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

