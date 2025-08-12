Capacit'e Infraprojects Faces Profit Dip Amid Monsoon Challenges

Capacit'e Infraprojects, a prominent engineering and construction firm based in Mumbai, has disclosed a 12% decrease in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 47 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The downturn is attributed to temporary labor shortages and an early monsoon onset, which impacted operations.

The financial results were announced on Monday, revealing that the company's total income for the April-June period rose by 4% to Rs 599 crore, compared to Rs 578 crore in the same quarter last year. However, expenses also saw an uptick, reaching Rs 536.57 crore from the previous year's Rs 506.81 crore, affecting profitability.

Executive Chairman Rohit Katyal acknowledged the challenges but emphasized the company's robust execution capabilities and disciplined financial management. As of June 30, Capacit'e Infraprojects held a gross debt of Rs 395 crore, with a substantial order book valued at Rs 11,254 crore, predominantly comprising public sector projects.