Left Menu

Capacit'e Infraprojects Faces Profit Dip Amid Monsoon Challenges

Capacit'e Infraprojects reported a 12% drop in net profit to Rs 47 crore in Q1 FY26 due to labour shortages and early monsoon. Total income rose 4% to Rs 599 crore, while expenses increased. Despite challenges, the company highlights its strong execution capabilities. The order book stands at Rs 11,254 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:34 IST
Capacit'e Infraprojects Faces Profit Dip Amid Monsoon Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Capacit'e Infraprojects, a prominent engineering and construction firm based in Mumbai, has disclosed a 12% decrease in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 47 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The downturn is attributed to temporary labor shortages and an early monsoon onset, which impacted operations.

The financial results were announced on Monday, revealing that the company's total income for the April-June period rose by 4% to Rs 599 crore, compared to Rs 578 crore in the same quarter last year. However, expenses also saw an uptick, reaching Rs 536.57 crore from the previous year's Rs 506.81 crore, affecting profitability.

Executive Chairman Rohit Katyal acknowledged the challenges but emphasized the company's robust execution capabilities and disciplined financial management. As of June 30, Capacit'e Infraprojects held a gross debt of Rs 395 crore, with a substantial order book valued at Rs 11,254 crore, predominantly comprising public sector projects.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025