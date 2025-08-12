Left Menu

Hindalco Industries Soars with 30% Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

Hindalco Industries reported a 30% rise in Q1 FY26 net profit, reaching Rs 4,004 crore, due to operational efficiencies, cost control, and an enhanced product mix. Revenue increased 13% to Rs 64,232 crore driven by higher aluminium prices. The aluminium and copper segments showed robust performance.

  • Country:
  • India

Hindalco Industries has demonstrated remarkable financial growth by reporting a 30% rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 4,004 crore. The achievement is largely attributed to operational efficiencies, cost management, and an improved product mix.

The company's revenue from operations for the first quarter surged 13% to Rs 64,232 crore, buoyed by higher aluminium prices compared to Rs 57,013 crore in the same period last year. Hindalco's Managing Director Satish Pai emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining growth momentum, coming off the back of a record-breaking FY25.

Operational segments showed strong performance, with domestic aluminium upstream revenue increasing by 6% and downstream by an impressive 17%. The copper business also delivered according to guidance despite challenging conditions. Notably, Novelis, Hindalco's US-based arm, achieved a 1% increase in shipments driven mainly by an 8% rise in beverage can shipments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

