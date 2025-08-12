Left Menu

Manali Petrochemicals' Strategic Resilience Amid Revenue Challenges

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd reported a profit of Rs 14.34 crore for Q1 2025, an increase from the previous year's Rs 13.02 crore. The company attributes this growth to sustained cost optimization and a strategic product mix, despite facing cheaper imports. The overseas subsidiaries also boosted profitability.

Updated: 12-08-2025 15:47 IST
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd has demonstrated financial resilience by reporting a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 14.34 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, a rise from Rs 13.02 crore in the same period last year.

The company, headquartered in Chennai, attributes this financial strength to continued cost optimization efforts and a diversified product portfolio, which have helped maintain margins amidst challenges posed by lower-priced imported materials.

Chairman Ashwin Muthiah emphasized their commitment to customer focus and internal process efficiencies during uncertain global conditions, with overseas subsidiaries further enhancing quarterly profitability and validating their opportunistic M&A strategy.

