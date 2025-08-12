DPIIT, Hero MotoCorp Partner to Accelerate Mobility & Tech Startups in India

In a significant boost to India’s innovation and entrepreneurship landscape, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hero MotoCorp Limited to nurture and scale early-stage startups through the ‘Hero For Startups’ innovation accelerator programme.

The collaboration, part of the Startup India initiative, aims to identify and support promising entrepreneurs working in future mobility, clean technology, and deep technology—sectors critical to India’s industrial transformation and sustainability goals.

Comprehensive Support for Emerging Startups

Under the programme, selected startups will gain exclusive access to Hero MotoCorp’s world-class research and development facilities in both Germany and India, enabling them to test, refine, and optimize their technologies. The partnership will also open Hero MotoCorp’s vast dealer, supplier, and partner network to these startups, providing a unique opportunity for market linkages and scalability.

In addition to infrastructure and networking, shortlisted startups will have the chance to work on paid Proofs of Concept (PoCs). This hands-on engagement will allow them to run real-world pilots, validate their business models, and fast-track commercialization, thus enhancing both growth potential and investor readiness.

Enabling Grassroots Innovation

Highlighting the importance of industry–startup collaboration, Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary at DPIIT, stated that the partnership will connect industry experience with grassroots innovation, accelerating the journey from idea to market impact. He emphasized the focus on supporting emerging technologies and startups from Tier II and Tier III cities, where entrepreneurial talent is often underrepresented in mainstream markets.

Industry Leadership with a National Vision

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, said that the company’s role goes beyond being an industry leader—it sees itself as a nation-builder, aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision articulated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He underlined that India’s startup ecosystem is a vital force in building a self-reliant and globally competitive Bharat, and Hero MotoCorp is committed to nurturing this spirit through strategic partnerships like the one with DPIIT.

Formalizing the Partnership

The MoU was formally signed by Dr. Sumeet Jarangal, Director at DPIIT, and Shri Utkarsh Mishra, Global Innovation Portfolio Lead at Hero MotoCorp, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations. The signing marked the beginning of a structured collaboration that will merge policy-driven startup support with corporate innovation expertise.

Aligned with National Growth Goals

This partnership supports the Government of India’s flagship initiatives such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat@2047, creating new pathways for innovation-led industrial growth. By fostering technology-driven solutions in mobility and clean energy, it is expected to contribute not only to economic growth but also to environmental sustainability and global competitiveness.

Looking Ahead

With Hero MotoCorp’s global R&D capabilities, market reach, and commitment to mentoring innovators, coupled with DPIIT’s policy facilitation and startup ecosystem support, the ‘Hero For Startups’ programme is set to become a catalyst for transformative technologies in India’s mobility and manufacturing sectors.

The initiative stands as a model for public–private partnerships that can amplify the impact of India’s startup ecosystem, ensuring that emerging entrepreneurs have the resources, guidance, and opportunities to compete on the global stage.