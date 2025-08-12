Airtel Africa, Vodacom Seal Landmark Infrastructure Sharing Deal in Africa

In a landmark move set to reshape Africa’s telecommunications landscape, Airtel Africa and Vodacom Group have announced a strategic infrastructure sharing agreement across key markets, including Mozambique, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The agreement, still subject to regulatory approvals in each country, marks a significant step towards promoting digital inclusion and expanding reliable connectivity across the continent.

Driving Digital Inclusion Through Collaboration

The partnership will initially focus on sharing fibre networks and tower infrastructure, enabling both operators to accelerate the roll-out of digital services while reducing operational costs and improving speed to market. By leveraging each other’s existing infrastructure, Airtel Africa and Vodacom aim to:

Deliver faster internet speeds and more reliable network performance.

Extend coverage to underserved and rural areas.

Improve cost efficiency and scalability in network deployment.

These initiatives are expected to bridge the digital divide by connecting millions of Africans who currently lack access to high-quality digital services.

Commitment to a Connected Future

Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group, highlighted the partnership’s alignment with the company’s long-term strategy:

“Providing connectivity to empower people is at the core of our strategy. Our partnership with Airtel Africa is a proactive step forward in creating a sustainable, inclusive, and connected digital future for the continent. Through infrastructure sharing, we can provide cost-effective services to more people, more rapidly, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age. As we work towards connecting 260 million customers by 2030, scalable and cost-efficient network solutions are essential.”

Joosub added that the partnership will help narrow the digital divide, enabling more individuals and communities to benefit from the opportunities offered by digitalisation.

Expanding Network Reach and Capacity

Sunil Taldar, CEO of Airtel Africa, echoed the sentiment, noting the transformative potential of the agreement:

“This partnership is aligned with our unwavering commitment to delighting our customers by always making our network available to them, even in the remotest locations. Working with Vodacom, we will open greater access to digital and financial opportunities that will transform lives while complying with all regulatory requirements. Even as competitors, it has become a business imperative for us to collaborate in building resilient networks with strong capacity to support emerging digital technologies and the growing demand for data-enabled products and services.”

Taldar also stressed that accelerating fibre deployment is crucial for the adoption of 4G and 5G technologies in Africa. These advancements will enable high-speed, low-latency, and reliable connections—critical for modern applications such as cloud services, fintech, e-learning, telemedicine, and e-government platforms.

Strategic Benefits for Both Operators

The agreement creates opportunities for both Airtel Africa and Vodacom to:

Enhance network coverage and quality.

Expand mobile, fixed, and financial services through a broader footprint.

Optimize capital expenditure by avoiding duplication of infrastructure investments.

By pooling resources, the operators can accelerate technology deployment while maintaining competitive service offerings in their respective markets.

A Model for Pan-African Telecom Collaboration

This deal reflects a growing trend in the African telecom industry, where co-opetition—collaboration between competitors—is emerging as a practical solution to infrastructure challenges. By prioritizing shared infrastructure, telecom companies can reduce costs, minimise environmental impact, and speed up the delivery of next-generation connectivity.

If approved by regulators, the Airtel Africa–Vodacom partnership could serve as a blueprint for similar cross-operator agreements in other African markets, further advancing the continent’s digital transformation agenda.