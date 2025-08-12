CG Power Partners with Flanders Electric to Boost US Rail Market Presence
CG Power and Industrial Solutions' US subsidiary collaborates with Flanders Electric Motors Service to strengthen their presence in the US rail market. This partnership aims to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions for the railway sector, leveraging local expertise to drive growth and redefine service standards in rail transportation.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd's US subsidiary, CG DE SUB, LLC, announced a strategic partnership with Flanders Electric Motors Service to enhance capabilities and expand within the U.S. rail market. The companies seek to offer superior products and services with competitive pricing and quick turnaround times.
Flanders Electric Motors Service is a global leader in electrical rotating equipment technology. This collaboration aims to leverage local expertise and world-class manufacturing capabilities to redefine service standards within the American railway sector.
This growth initiative marks a significant step for both CG Power and Flanders, positioning them as leaders in rail transportation. With a substantial U.S. rail network and increasing demand for quality solutions, this partnership promises to bring innovation and efficiency to the railway traction motor business.
