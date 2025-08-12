Tragic Mishap at Malabar Hill: Bus Accident Claims Life

A tragic accident at Malabar Hill has claimed the life of a 75-year-old pedestrian after she became trapped between a rear wheel of a civic transport bus and a parked car. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning near Sahyadri Guest House, officials reported.

Neeta Nitin Shah, a resident of the area, was struck by the left rear wheel of a speeding electric bus as it approached Kamla Nehru Park. Shah sustained severe injuries and was rushed to J J Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The bus driver, Akshay Avinash Surve, was detained but later released on notice, with charges filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the vehicle's parking in a no-parking zone, which contributed to the fatal accident. The bus, part of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking, was on route 105 when the mishap occurred.