Navigating the Future: Green and Digital Maritime Corridors Unite Singapore and India

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong called for collective global efforts to face climate change, highlighting Singapore-India collaboration on green and digital maritime corridors. The initiative, part of a broader economic cooperation between the nations, aims to enhance sustainability and bolster trade efficiency amid global trading volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:27 IST
In a call for a unified global response to climate change, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts between nations to forge a sustainable future. Speaking at the 'Leaders Dialogue on Green & Digital Maritime Corridors' session at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, he underlined the strategic importance of the partnership between Singapore and India in the context of their 60 years of diplomatic relations.

The session, hosted by Jawaharlal Nehru Port and industry body Assocham, highlighted the importance of green and digital maritime corridors. Deputy PM Yong pointed out that with the advent of digitalisation, including the development of AI technologies, companies have valuable tools to increase sustainability and competitiveness in the maritime sector.

The Deputy PM visited Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) to observe firsthand the investments that reflect the robust partnership between Singapore and India. With plans to significantly increase BMCT's capacity and launch the Green & Digital Shipping Corridor by September 2025, this collaboration aims to capitalize on trade opportunities and advance low-emission technologies, thereby offering a blueprint for sustainable maritime development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

