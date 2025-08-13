Meeting held in Delhi for resumption of flight services at Pakyong airport: Sikkim MP

Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba on Wednesday said a high-level meeting to discuss the resumption of flight services at Pakyong airport in the northeastern state was held in New Delhi.

The meeting was organised at Udaan Bhawan on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Murlidhar Mohol, the minister of state for civil aviation, he said. Flight services to and from the Pakyong airport have remained suspended since June 2024.

During the meeting, Pakyong airport director Balasaheb Pote presented the current operational status, recent developments and plans to enhance infrastructure for sustainable flight operations.

According to a statement issued by the MP's office, Subba underscored the strategic importance of the Pakyong airport in strengthening connectivity between Sikkim and other states.

He highlighted the adverse impact of the suspension of flight services on people, tourism, and economic activities in the Himalayan state. Operational and technical issues, such as weather challenges, deployment of suitable aircraft and more reliable flight scheduling, were discussed during the meeting, the statement said. Mohol assured the MP of the ministry's full cooperation in working with airlines and stakeholders to expedite flight restoration, it said. Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, along with representatives from SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Alliance Air, attended the meeting, the MP said in the statement.

Representatives of private airlines expressed willingness to coordinate with the authorities concerned for long-term and dependable services, he said. Subba expressed gratitude to the central minister and airline representatives for their commitment to restoring the vital air link to Sikkim, the statement added.

