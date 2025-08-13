Nykaa's Profits Surge: Unveiling the Drive Behind FSN E-Commerce's Success

FSN E-Commerce, the parent company of Nykaa, saw its shares soar by 5.55% following the announcement of a substantial 79% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY25.

The firm's net profit surged to Rs 24.47 crore, a significant increase from Rs 13.64 crore during the same period last year, with total income also witnessing a rise from Rs 1,753.44 crore to Rs 2,164.27 crore.

The remarkable growth was primarily attributed to the success of its beauty division, which recorded a 24% revenue increase, while the fashion segment also saw a 15% rise, underscoring the company's strategic balance of growth and profitability, as highlighted by CEO Falguni Nayar.