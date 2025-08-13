German Bond Yields Retreat Amid Market Shifts

German 30-year bond yields experienced a downturn on Wednesday, following a 14-year peak reached the previous day. This movement occurred amid a market realignment that saw short-dated yields partially catch up, leading to a re-steepening of the yield curve.

Market focus has now shifted to the geopolitical summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, centered on Ukraine. Analysts have linked Tuesday's sell-off of long-dated bonds to ongoing Dutch pension reforms and the anticipation of significant German fiscal expenditure.

The steepening of the yield curves across the euro area on Tuesday marks a reversal from the flattening trend observed since mid-July, indicating a growing mismatch between bond demand and supply. As yields and prices move inversely, this imbalance is expected to put downward pressure on prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)