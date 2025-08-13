Eternal Ltd's Revolutionary Parental Leave Policy Set to Empower Modern Parents

Eternal Ltd, known for its businesses like Zomato and Blinkit, has rolled out an innovative parental leave policy. This policy offers a 26-week leave that can be used over three years and allows parents to start their leave even before childbirth.

Regardless of gender or parental status, be it birthing, non-birthing, adoptive, or welcoming children through surrogacy, all parents are supported under this new structure. 'Our policy change stems from an evolving understanding of modern parenthood and aims to create a nurturing environment for all employees,' said Eternal Vice President - HR, Niharika Mohanty.

Informed by substantial dialogue within Eternal's parent community, this policy addresses family needs extending beyond the immediate post-birth period. Aligning with research findings showing the struggle of working parents balancing career and family, Eternal's policy is part of a robust infrastructure offering comprehensive support, including newborn insurance, fertility planning, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)