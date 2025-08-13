Eternal Ltd's Revolutionary Parental Leave Policy Set to Empower Modern Parents
Eternal Ltd has revamped its parental leave policy, allowing 26-week leave over three years, inclusive of non-traditional family structures. The initiative aims to support modern parenthood with additional benefits, such as newborn insurance and fertility planning, reflecting the company's commitment to work-life balance.
Eternal Ltd, known for its businesses like Zomato and Blinkit, has rolled out an innovative parental leave policy. This policy offers a 26-week leave that can be used over three years and allows parents to start their leave even before childbirth.
Regardless of gender or parental status, be it birthing, non-birthing, adoptive, or welcoming children through surrogacy, all parents are supported under this new structure. 'Our policy change stems from an evolving understanding of modern parenthood and aims to create a nurturing environment for all employees,' said Eternal Vice President - HR, Niharika Mohanty.
Informed by substantial dialogue within Eternal's parent community, this policy addresses family needs extending beyond the immediate post-birth period. Aligning with research findings showing the struggle of working parents balancing career and family, Eternal's policy is part of a robust infrastructure offering comprehensive support, including newborn insurance, fertility planning, and more.
