Balrampur Chini Mills Q1 Profit Slumps Amid Rising Costs
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd reported a significant 26.48% decline in net profit for Q1 2025-26, totaling Rs 51.57 crore, attributed to increased expenses. Despite an 8.48% rise in revenue to Rs 1,542.27 crore, the company's expenses surged to Rs 1,485.39 crore, impacting profitability.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd faced a challenging first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, with a sharp 26.48 percent decline in its consolidated net profit, resulting in Rs 51.57 crore, due to escalating expenses.
The company's latest regulatory filing revealed a previous year's net profit of Rs 70.15 crore during the same period, showcasing a stark contrast in financial performance.
While total revenue saw an upward trend by 8.48 percent, reaching Rs 1,542.27 crore for the April-June quarter of 2025-26, higher expenses amounting to Rs 1,485.39 crore overshadowed revenue gains, impacting bottom-line results.
