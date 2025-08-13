Left Menu

Typhoon Podul's Devastating Sweep Through Taiwan

Typhoon Podul hit Taiwan with winds up to 191 km/h, resulting in one missing person and numerous disruptions. The southeastern city of Taitung faced major impacts, with 5,500 evacuations and significant travel cancellations. The storm is moving towards China's Fujian province after causing heavy rains and landslides in Taiwan.

Updated: 13-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:46 IST
On Wednesday, Typhoon Podul wreaked havoc across Taiwan, bringing winds up to 191 km per hour (118 mph). As a result, one person was reported missing, and massive disruptions were noted across the island, with numerous flights canceled and cities shutting down operations.

Podul made landfall in the southeastern city of Taitung before passing through Taiwan's southern tip, according to the Central Weather Administration. This severe storm prompted the evacuation of over 5,500 residents and led to the suspension of work and school in nine cities and counties, including Kaohsiung and Tainan, as strong winds affected the region.

The typhoon also forced the cancellation of 252 domestic flights and 155 international flights. Taiwan's main carriers, China Airlines and EVA Air, concentrated their cancellations on flights from Kaohsiung and Taoyuan. Forecasts predict up to 600 mm of rainfall in Taiwan's southern areas, exacerbating landslide risks. The storm is now headed towards China's Fujian province.

