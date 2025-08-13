Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Infrastructure Woes as Rains Strike Himachal Pradesh

Amid persistent rains, 328 roads, including key highways in Himachal Pradesh, were closed, causing inconvenience to commuters. Over 125 people have died in rain-related incidents this monsoon, and the state faces losses of Rs 2018 crore. Flash floods and landslides continue to wreak havoc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:50 IST
Monsoon Mayhem: Infrastructure Woes as Rains Strike Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The torrential rain in Himachal Pradesh has led to the closure of 328 roads, including two critical national highways, effectively paralyzing parts of the state. Key routes like NH-305 and NH-505 have been rendered unusable, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Public transportation, including school and government buses, faced major delays due to fallen trees obstructing several roads. Although smaller vehicles managed to navigate the debris, commuters, including school children, were left stranded and forced to walk to their destinations.

The state's Meteorological Department has issued an ominous forecast with an orange alert for heavy rain in isolated areas, which could exacerbate an already dire situation. Flash floods, landslides, and rain-related mishaps have contributed to the devastating impact, with significant property damage and loss of lives recorded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025