Monsoon Mayhem: Infrastructure Woes as Rains Strike Himachal Pradesh
Amid persistent rains, 328 roads, including key highways in Himachal Pradesh, were closed, causing inconvenience to commuters. Over 125 people have died in rain-related incidents this monsoon, and the state faces losses of Rs 2018 crore. Flash floods and landslides continue to wreak havoc.
The torrential rain in Himachal Pradesh has led to the closure of 328 roads, including two critical national highways, effectively paralyzing parts of the state. Key routes like NH-305 and NH-505 have been rendered unusable, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
Public transportation, including school and government buses, faced major delays due to fallen trees obstructing several roads. Although smaller vehicles managed to navigate the debris, commuters, including school children, were left stranded and forced to walk to their destinations.
The state's Meteorological Department has issued an ominous forecast with an orange alert for heavy rain in isolated areas, which could exacerbate an already dire situation. Flash floods, landslides, and rain-related mishaps have contributed to the devastating impact, with significant property damage and loss of lives recorded.
