Monsoon Mayhem: Infrastructure Woes as Rains Strike Himachal Pradesh

The torrential rain in Himachal Pradesh has led to the closure of 328 roads, including two critical national highways, effectively paralyzing parts of the state. Key routes like NH-305 and NH-505 have been rendered unusable, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Public transportation, including school and government buses, faced major delays due to fallen trees obstructing several roads. Although smaller vehicles managed to navigate the debris, commuters, including school children, were left stranded and forced to walk to their destinations.

The state's Meteorological Department has issued an ominous forecast with an orange alert for heavy rain in isolated areas, which could exacerbate an already dire situation. Flash floods, landslides, and rain-related mishaps have contributed to the devastating impact, with significant property damage and loss of lives recorded.

(With inputs from agencies.)