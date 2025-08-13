Left Menu

Reliance Infrastructure Clinches Major Arbitration Victory

Reliance Infrastructure has secured an arbitration award of Rs 526 crore against Aravali Power Company following a wrongful contract termination in 2018. The tribunal found the termination invalid and granted RInfra consequential claims. The award will fund future growth endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:04 IST
Reliance Infrastructure Clinches Major Arbitration Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Infrastructure has emerged victorious in a significant arbitration case, winning an award of Rs 526 crore against Aravali Power Company. The dispute arose from the alleged wrongful termination of a contract by Aravali Power in 2018, according to an exchange filing.

The arbitral tribunal delivered its decision in favor of Reliance Infrastructure, deeming the contract termination as invalid. The ruling granted the company substantial consequential claims, providing a significant financial boost to RInfra.

Reliance Infrastructure announced plans to use the award proceeds as growth capital, reaffirming its commitment to advancing projects in power, infrastructure, metro, and road development sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025