Leading the Future: IIM Calcutta's Smart Manufacturing Revolution

IIM Calcutta, in collaboration with VCNow Executive Education, launches the Advanced Programme in Smart Manufacturing Leadership. This eight-month course aims to prepare senior professionals for the evolving industry landscape by equipping them with skills in Industry 4.0 technologies, strategic leadership, and operational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:09 IST
As India sets its sights on becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, the focus has shifted towards enhancing the manufacturing sector with smart and digital manufacturing initiatives. The 'Make in India' initiative and the Production Linked Incentive Scheme underline this commitment to establishing a global manufacturing hub.

IIM Calcutta, alongside VCNow Executive Education, is launching an Advanced Programme in Smart Manufacturing Leadership (APSML) designed for seasoned professionals aiming to lead in this dynamic field. By utilizing Industry 4.0 technologies, this programme fosters innovation and operational excellence to meet future industry demands.

APSML features hands-on experience through innovative teaching methods, combining case studies, projects, and expert insights. This online program allows professionals to upskill without compromising their existing commitments, offering a crucial step towards boosting India's manufacturing industry.

