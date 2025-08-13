Left Menu

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Sees Profitable Growth in First Quarter Post-Demerger

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited reported a 4.92% rise in net profit for the June quarter of FY26, marking its first quarterly results since its demerger. The growth was driven by strong retail performance and a focus on innovation. Shares rose 0.59% on the BSE.

Updated: 13-08-2025 17:01 IST
  • India

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL) announced a 4.92% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 24.06 crore for the June quarter of fiscal year 2026. This is the company's first earnings report following its listing on the bourses on June 23, 2025, after demerging from Madura Fashion and Lifestyle.

The firm reported a revenue boost of 3.14% to Rs 1,840.58 crore, compared to Rs 1,784.47 crore in the same period last year. Total expenses climbed nearly 4% to Rs 1,834.94 crore, while overall income saw a 3.58% increase to Rs 1,863.11 crore, largely attributed to a strong retail performance.

The company manages prominent brands like Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, and Reebok under its umbrella. ABLBL remains optimistic about its future, citing its capability to lead the western fashion and lifestyle sector amidst improving demand. Shares on the BSE added 0.59%, closing at Rs 135.30 each.

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

