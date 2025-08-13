Asian Granito India Bounces Back to Profit with Strategic Moves
Asian Granito India reported a net profit of Rs 7.6 crore for Q1 2025-26, reversing a loss from the same period last year, due to lower input costs and strategic production of high-value products. The company's net sales rose by 7.8%, with a notable increase in exports.
Asian Granito India Ltd has returned to profitability in the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, recording a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.6 crore. This turnaround, after a net loss of Rs 1.7 crore in the same period last year, is attributed to reduced input costs and a strategic focus on producing high-value products within the company's plants.
According to the company's exchange filing, consolidated net sales increased by 7.8% to Rs 388.2 crore compared to Rs 360.1 crore in the first quarter of FY2024-25. Operating profit, or EBITDA, saw a significant rise to Rs 24.9 crore, up from Rs 15.7 crore the previous year.
The firm also reported a 26% year-on-year increase in exports for Q1 FY26, with figures hitting Rs 63 crore. Chairman and Managing Director Kamlesh Patel emphasized the company's commitment to operational efficiency and sustainable growth, projecting a revenue goal of Rs 6,000 crore within the next 4-6 years.
