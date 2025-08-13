Left Menu

Asian Granito India Bounces Back to Profit with Strategic Moves

Asian Granito India reported a net profit of Rs 7.6 crore for Q1 2025-26, reversing a loss from the same period last year, due to lower input costs and strategic production of high-value products. The company's net sales rose by 7.8%, with a notable increase in exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:10 IST
Asian Granito India Bounces Back to Profit with Strategic Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Asian Granito India Ltd has returned to profitability in the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26, recording a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.6 crore. This turnaround, after a net loss of Rs 1.7 crore in the same period last year, is attributed to reduced input costs and a strategic focus on producing high-value products within the company's plants.

According to the company's exchange filing, consolidated net sales increased by 7.8% to Rs 388.2 crore compared to Rs 360.1 crore in the first quarter of FY2024-25. Operating profit, or EBITDA, saw a significant rise to Rs 24.9 crore, up from Rs 15.7 crore the previous year.

The firm also reported a 26% year-on-year increase in exports for Q1 FY26, with figures hitting Rs 63 crore. Chairman and Managing Director Kamlesh Patel emphasized the company's commitment to operational efficiency and sustainable growth, projecting a revenue goal of Rs 6,000 crore within the next 4-6 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025