Left Menu

Indian Railways to Introduce Premium Single-Brand Outlets at Stations

The Indian Railway Ministry announced guidelines for setting up single-brand, company-owned premium outlets at stations through e-auctions. These outlets, similar to those at airports, aim to enhance passenger experience and generate non-fare revenue, aligning with ongoing station redevelopment projects scheduled for completion in 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:03 IST
Indian Railways to Introduce Premium Single-Brand Outlets at Stations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railway Ministry has given the nod for the allocation of single-brand, company-owned premium outlets at railway stations, contingent on demand and necessity. This initiative will be executed through e-auctions, ensuring transparent and competitive bidding.

In a communication dated August 11, 2025, the Ministry addressed the South Central Railway's request for guidelines on this matter. It clarified that premium outlets would be permitted under the existing policy framework, rejecting a nomination-based system. The strategic placement of these outlets will depend on footfall, available space, and passenger demographics.

The Ministry's decision supports enhancing the station ambiance and uplifting the Indian Railways' image. The move aligns with the ongoing station redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, ensuring world-class facilities along with non-fare revenue generation. Company-owned outlets in categories like travel accessories, apparel, and sports gear are envisioned at par with airport offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025