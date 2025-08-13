Indian Railways to Introduce Premium Single-Brand Outlets at Stations

The Indian Railway Ministry has given the nod for the allocation of single-brand, company-owned premium outlets at railway stations, contingent on demand and necessity. This initiative will be executed through e-auctions, ensuring transparent and competitive bidding.

In a communication dated August 11, 2025, the Ministry addressed the South Central Railway's request for guidelines on this matter. It clarified that premium outlets would be permitted under the existing policy framework, rejecting a nomination-based system. The strategic placement of these outlets will depend on footfall, available space, and passenger demographics.

The Ministry's decision supports enhancing the station ambiance and uplifting the Indian Railways' image. The move aligns with the ongoing station redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, ensuring world-class facilities along with non-fare revenue generation. Company-owned outlets in categories like travel accessories, apparel, and sports gear are envisioned at par with airport offerings.

