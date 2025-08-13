Left Menu

UP Gov's Tripartite Strategy to Boost Industrial Investment

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to boost industrial investment by forming three high-level committees focused on land availability, rationalizing land rates, and simplifying building bylaws. This initiative is part of a strategy to transform UP into a $1 trillion economy by addressing legal and procedural challenges in industrial development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:38 IST
UP Gov's Tripartite Strategy to Boost Industrial Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken decisive action to boost industrial investment, establishing three high-level committees to tackle essential infrastructure challenges. These committees will ensure land availability, rationalize land rates, and streamline building bylaws, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a prime destination for industrial growth.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary S P Goyal, it was noted that around 4 lakh hectares have been earmarked under various industrial authorities, with 1.5 lakh hectares already mapped and master plans in process. Despite existing approvals, older buildings face hurdles requiring new NOCs, complicating investment procedures.

The committees aim to study best practices from other states and develop strategies tailored to UP's unique landscape. By addressing high land prices and complex bylaws, the government underscores its commitment to creating a more investor-friendly environment, aligning with its $1 trillion economic vision.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025