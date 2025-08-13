UP Gov's Tripartite Strategy to Boost Industrial Investment

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken decisive action to boost industrial investment, establishing three high-level committees to tackle essential infrastructure challenges. These committees will ensure land availability, rationalize land rates, and streamline building bylaws, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a prime destination for industrial growth.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary S P Goyal, it was noted that around 4 lakh hectares have been earmarked under various industrial authorities, with 1.5 lakh hectares already mapped and master plans in process. Despite existing approvals, older buildings face hurdles requiring new NOCs, complicating investment procedures.

The committees aim to study best practices from other states and develop strategies tailored to UP's unique landscape. By addressing high land prices and complex bylaws, the government underscores its commitment to creating a more investor-friendly environment, aligning with its $1 trillion economic vision.