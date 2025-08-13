FSSAI: Revolutionizing Food Labelling and Advertising Standards

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) convened a significant National Stakeholder Consultation on Food Labelling, Advertisement, and Claims in New Delhi. The event saw over 700 attendees, including government officials, industry leaders, academics, and regulatory bodies, aiming to review and enhance current regulations.

During her inaugural address, Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava stressed the importance of ethical and truthful practices in the food industry. 'We must adopt positive changes and scrutinize food products more closely,' she remarked, emphasizing the consultation's role in shaping future food policies.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary of Consumer Affairs, urged an end to misleading advertising, calling for manufacturers to view labelling as a 'factor of trust'. She insisted on the significance of truthful declarations to empower consumer choices.

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council, highlighted the need for external validation of scientific claims in ads and supported FSSAI's decision for annual label updates, reducing industry uncertainty. Meanwhile, Additional Secretary Prabhat emphasized the dangers of false health claims eroding public trust.

The event included technical sessions and interactive discussions, producing actionable recommendations to boost transparency and trust. This consultation is part of an ongoing dialogue series by FSSAI, aimed at creating practical, health-aligned policies through collaboration with key stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)