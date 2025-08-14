Revamping Borders: Calls to Eliminate Chinese Investment Restrictions in India
Rajiv Kumar, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, advocates for lifting restrictions on Chinese investments in India to boost manufacturing and generate employment. He highlights China's role as a key trading partner and suggests strategic economic shifts in response to new US tariffs on Indian imports.
- Country:
- India
Rajiv Kumar, the former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, has made a compelling case for lifting restrictions on Chinese investments in India. In a recent interview, Kumar argued that easing these restrictions would enhance India's domestic manufacturing capabilities and create more employment opportunities.
Kumar pointed out the significant role China plays as a foreign investor worldwide and emphasized the necessity for India to capitalize on such investments. He believes it's time to reconsider Press Note 3, which mandates prior approval for foreign investments from neighboring countries, including China.
Moreover, Kumar addressed the economic challenges posed by new US tariffs on Indian imports. He suggested diversifying India's export markets and highlighted the potential impact on GDP. Kumar also discussed the importance of maintaining strong strategic ties with Russia amidst the shifting oil trade landscape.
