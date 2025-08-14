Left Menu

Revamping Borders: Calls to Eliminate Chinese Investment Restrictions in India

Rajiv Kumar, former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, advocates for lifting restrictions on Chinese investments in India to boost manufacturing and generate employment. He highlights China's role as a key trading partner and suggests strategic economic shifts in response to new US tariffs on Indian imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 10:54 IST
Revamping Borders: Calls to Eliminate Chinese Investment Restrictions in India
Rajiv Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Rajiv Kumar, the former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, has made a compelling case for lifting restrictions on Chinese investments in India. In a recent interview, Kumar argued that easing these restrictions would enhance India's domestic manufacturing capabilities and create more employment opportunities.

Kumar pointed out the significant role China plays as a foreign investor worldwide and emphasized the necessity for India to capitalize on such investments. He believes it's time to reconsider Press Note 3, which mandates prior approval for foreign investments from neighboring countries, including China.

Moreover, Kumar addressed the economic challenges posed by new US tariffs on Indian imports. He suggested diversifying India's export markets and highlighted the potential impact on GDP. Kumar also discussed the importance of maintaining strong strategic ties with Russia amidst the shifting oil trade landscape.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025