Resilient Indian Exports Navigate Global Challenges Amid US Tariffs

Despite the imposition of a steep 50 per cent tariff by the US on Indian exports in 2025, India's export sector has shown remarkable adaptability, thanks to strategic market diversification. This resilience is expected to carry forward into 2026, underpinned by new trade agreements with the UK, Oman, and New Zealand.

According to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, India's exports reached record highs in 2024-25, indicating solid growth momentum. While global uncertainties persist, including geopolitical tensions and tariff issues, the government is optimistic about overcoming these challenges with robust policy measures.

Experts point out that electronic goods have become a key growth driver, along with engineering, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles. The strategic diversification across geographic markets has significantly bolstered the export sector, positioning India to maintain its upward trajectory in 2026 despite facing numerous global challenges.

