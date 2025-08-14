Left Menu

China Stock Market Sees Post-Bull Highs Receding Amid Profit-Taking

China's stock market witnessed a downturn as investors secured profits following recent highs. The Shanghai Composite Index fell after surpassing a significant milestone. While the blue-chip CSI300 stabilized, declines in steel and communications sectors countered gains in tech and insurance. Optimism persists amid favorable sentiment and extended US-China tariff truce.

14-08-2025

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China's stock market experienced a dip after reaching heights not seen in over three years. Investors, seeking to capitalize on the recent bull market, locked in gains causing a 0.5% fall in the Shanghai Composite Index, which ended at 3,666.44.

This decline snapped a series of three consecutive gains and represented the most significant pullback in a fortnight. "The market continues to trend upwards despite this correction, which indicates a healthier movement," said Kevin You of Allianz China A-Shares Equity Fund.

While the tech-focused STAR50 and semiconductor indices posted gains of 0.8% and 1.5%, respectively, sectors like steel and communications saw losses. The market's positive sentiment, bolstered by Beijing's stimulus measures and the extension of the US-China tariff truce, indicates a potential for ongoing recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

