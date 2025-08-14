China Stock Market Sees Post-Bull Highs Receding Amid Profit-Taking

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China's stock market experienced a dip after reaching heights not seen in over three years. Investors, seeking to capitalize on the recent bull market, locked in gains causing a 0.5% fall in the Shanghai Composite Index, which ended at 3,666.44.

This decline snapped a series of three consecutive gains and represented the most significant pullback in a fortnight. "The market continues to trend upwards despite this correction, which indicates a healthier movement," said Kevin You of Allianz China A-Shares Equity Fund.

While the tech-focused STAR50 and semiconductor indices posted gains of 0.8% and 1.5%, respectively, sectors like steel and communications saw losses. The market's positive sentiment, bolstered by Beijing's stimulus measures and the extension of the US-China tariff truce, indicates a potential for ongoing recovery.

