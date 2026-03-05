NHSRCL Refutes Financial Concerns Over Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train
The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has rejected claims about the financial health of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. Addressing criticism from the Kerala Congress, the NHSRCL clarified that cost estimates align with global standards and stressed that funding is well-structured, with tickets remaining affordable.
The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has categorically denied allegations concerning the financial status of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. According to the NHSRCL, recent criticisms are based on unverified facts and selective interpretations rather than reality.
These clarifications emerged after a social media post by the Kerala Congress questioned the project's escalating costs, accusing the government of burdening Indian Railways with the financial increase. The NHSRCL countered, asserting that the financial structure is robust and independently managed, contradicting claims of debt obstruction.
The corporation also addressed concerns about ticket pricing and interest rates, emphasizing comprehensive financial agreements with Japan and potential regional economic benefits. NHSRCL maintains that high-speed rail projects offer significant advantages in terms of time efficiency and regional economic development.
