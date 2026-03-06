Left Menu

SEBI Proposes a New Security Layer for Mutual Fund Investors

SEBI announces a new voluntary debit freeze facility for mutual fund investors, effective April 30, to bolster digital security. Available for KYC-compliant investors, the initiative will prevent debits from mutual fund folios until unlocked, with detailed procedures outlined by industry body Amfi for asset management companies and Registrars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:06 IST
SEBI Proposes a New Security Layer for Mutual Fund Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has unveiled a voluntary debit freeze facility for mutual fund investors. Effective from April 30, this initiative aims to enhance digital security by ensuring that no units are debited from investors' folios until they choose to unlock them.

Initially, the freeze option will be accessible to those with KYC-compliance and both a valid email ID and mobile number. Investors will be able to lock their folios through the MF Central platform, facilitated by Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs). The detailed procedure for locking and unlocking will be communicated to all asset management companies and RTAs by the industry body Amfi.

Amfi is further tasked with detailing financial and non-financial transactions permissible during the lock period. Asset management companies and RTAs will publish all related procedures and effects of the freeze on transactions via their websites and in additional information statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iranian Oil Tankers Defy Conflict to Navigate Global Waters

Iranian Oil Tankers Defy Conflict to Navigate Global Waters

 Global
2
Unexpected Job Cuts: A Sign of Strain in the U.S. Labor Market

Unexpected Job Cuts: A Sign of Strain in the U.S. Labor Market

 United States
3
Noida International Airport Ready for Takeoff: Aerodrome Licence Issued

Noida International Airport Ready for Takeoff: Aerodrome Licence Issued

 India
4
U.S. Stock Markets Slump Amid Labor Market Concerns

U.S. Stock Markets Slump Amid Labor Market Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026