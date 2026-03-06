SEBI Proposes a New Security Layer for Mutual Fund Investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has unveiled a voluntary debit freeze facility for mutual fund investors. Effective from April 30, this initiative aims to enhance digital security by ensuring that no units are debited from investors' folios until they choose to unlock them.

Initially, the freeze option will be accessible to those with KYC-compliance and both a valid email ID and mobile number. Investors will be able to lock their folios through the MF Central platform, facilitated by Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs). The detailed procedure for locking and unlocking will be communicated to all asset management companies and RTAs by the industry body Amfi.

Amfi is further tasked with detailing financial and non-financial transactions permissible during the lock period. Asset management companies and RTAs will publish all related procedures and effects of the freeze on transactions via their websites and in additional information statements.

