Left Menu

Fastrack Unveils Overdrive Collection at Red Bull MotoJam 2026

Fastrack showcased its Overdrive collection at Red Bull MotoJam 2026, a nod to motorsport culture influencing youth fashion in India. With designs echoing race cars, the collection merges style and speed. Campus activations and challenges engaged participants, blending product showcase with live racing experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:02 IST
Fastrack Unveils Overdrive Collection at Red Bull MotoJam 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru, March 6, 2026: Fastrack made waves at Red Bull MotoJam 2026 by unveiling its racing-inspired Overdrive collection. The showcase highlighted the brand's commitment to merging motorsport aesthetics with modern fashion, resonating with India's youth culture that is increasingly captivated by speed and style.

The Overdrive collection features nine diverse SKUs including a chronograph micromotor and a tachymeter model, both inspired by signature elements of race cars. Its design reflects the growing influence of motorsport on fashion trends, transforming how younger audiences perceive and adopt styles.

At the event, Fastrack's on-ground engagement included the Fastrack Reaction Zone, where attendees participated in racing-inspired challenges. These activations extended beyond the event to colleges in Delhi, drawing substantial student participation and fostering a deeper connection with motorsport-driven fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate Over Finland's Nuclear Policy Shift

Tensions Escalate Over Finland's Nuclear Policy Shift

 Global
2
Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Iran Conflict

Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Iran Conflict

 Turkey
3
Empowering Women: Himachal's Gigantic Celebration on International Women's Day

Empowering Women: Himachal's Gigantic Celebration on International Women's D...

 India
4
EU Explores Financial Aid for Druzhba Pipeline Resumption

EU Explores Financial Aid for Druzhba Pipeline Resumption

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026