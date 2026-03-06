Fastrack Unveils Overdrive Collection at Red Bull MotoJam 2026

Bengaluru, March 6, 2026: Fastrack made waves at Red Bull MotoJam 2026 by unveiling its racing-inspired Overdrive collection. The showcase highlighted the brand's commitment to merging motorsport aesthetics with modern fashion, resonating with India's youth culture that is increasingly captivated by speed and style.

The Overdrive collection features nine diverse SKUs including a chronograph micromotor and a tachymeter model, both inspired by signature elements of race cars. Its design reflects the growing influence of motorsport on fashion trends, transforming how younger audiences perceive and adopt styles.

At the event, Fastrack's on-ground engagement included the Fastrack Reaction Zone, where attendees participated in racing-inspired challenges. These activations extended beyond the event to colleges in Delhi, drawing substantial student participation and fostering a deeper connection with motorsport-driven fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)