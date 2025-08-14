Left Menu

CoinDCX Launches Rs 10 Crore Initiative for Crypto Literacy in India

CoinDCX, a leading crypto exchange platform, has unveiled a Rs 10 crore initiative to enhance financial literacy in India, focusing on digital assets. The program aims to dispel myths and misinformation about cryptocurrencies by offering free courses and resources in collaboration with educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:23 IST
CoinDCX Launches Rs 10 Crore Initiative for Crypto Literacy in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CoinDCX, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform, announced a Rs 10 crore financial literacy initiative on Thursday. The move aims to equip Indians with the knowledge needed to navigate the burgeoning digital asset economy.

According to CoinDCX founding partner Mridul Gupta, India leads the world in crypto adoption, fueled by increasing retail participation and equity traders' interest in digital assets. However, misinformation and myths hinder many potential investors. The new initiative seeks to close this gap, promoting informed decision-making and awareness.

The company is collaborating with educational institutions to offer free cryptocurrency courses. It will also provide workshops and multilingual resources to clarify crypto and blockchain technology. Gupta noted the anticipation of regulations in India, similar to those in Europe and other regions, which are expected to boost crypto understanding nationwide once implemented.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025