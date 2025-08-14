CoinDCX Launches Rs 10 Crore Initiative for Crypto Literacy in India

CoinDCX, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform, announced a Rs 10 crore financial literacy initiative on Thursday. The move aims to equip Indians with the knowledge needed to navigate the burgeoning digital asset economy.

According to CoinDCX founding partner Mridul Gupta, India leads the world in crypto adoption, fueled by increasing retail participation and equity traders' interest in digital assets. However, misinformation and myths hinder many potential investors. The new initiative seeks to close this gap, promoting informed decision-making and awareness.

The company is collaborating with educational institutions to offer free cryptocurrency courses. It will also provide workshops and multilingual resources to clarify crypto and blockchain technology. Gupta noted the anticipation of regulations in India, similar to those in Europe and other regions, which are expected to boost crypto understanding nationwide once implemented.