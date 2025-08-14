Left Menu

India's exports rebounded by 7.29% in July, reaching USD 37.24 billion, despite a widening trade deficit of USD 27.35 billion. Imports increased by 8.6% year-on-year to USD 64.59 billion, with a cumulative trade deficit of USD 94.81 billion for April-July 2025-26. Growth was driven by engineering, electronics, gems and jewellery, pharma, and chemicals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:58 IST
India's Exports Surge: A Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainties
India's exports have marked a significant rebound of 7.29% in July, reaching USD 37.24 billion, ending a two-month declining streak. The trade deficit, however, expanded to an eight-month peak of USD 27.35 billion, as per the latest official data released Thursday.

The imports showed an 8.6% year-on-year rise, totaling USD 64.59 billion in July 2025, contributing to a broader trade deficit of USD 27.35 billion. This marks the largest trade gap since November of the previous year when it was USD 31.77 billion.

Between April and July 2025-26, exports experienced a growth of 3.07% to USD 149.2 billion, while imports rose by 5.36% to reach USD 244.01 billion. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted that despite global economic challenges, India's export sectors such as engineering, electronics, gems and jewellery, pharma, and chemicals have shown robust performance.

