Hindustan Copper's Profits Surge Amid Revenue Boost
Hindustan Copper, a state-owned enterprise focused on copper ore mining, reported an 18% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 134.28 crore for Q1 of FY26. The growth was driven by higher revenues and involved contributions from subsidiaries and joint ventures. The company remains focused on copper ore exploration and production.
State-owned Hindustan Copper has announced an impressive rise in its consolidated net profit, surging over 18% to Rs 134.28 crore in the first quarter of FY26. This significant growth in earnings, compared to the Rs 113.40 crore recorded in the same quarter last year, is attributed to an increase in revenues.
The mining company's total income rose to Rs 526.65 crore in Q1, up from Rs 500.44 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. Meanwhile, expenses slightly increased to Rs 347.29 crore from Rs 346.32 crore year-on-year.
The financial results include contributions from its subsidiary, Chhattisgarh Copper Limited, and joint venture, Khanij Bidesh India Limited. Hindustan Copper, under the Ministry of Mines, is India's sole owner of active copper ore mining leases. The company's current strategy emphasizes the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore, with operations across key regions in India.
