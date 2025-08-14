Hindustan Copper's Profits Surge Amid Revenue Boost

State-owned Hindustan Copper has announced an impressive rise in its consolidated net profit, surging over 18% to Rs 134.28 crore in the first quarter of FY26. This significant growth in earnings, compared to the Rs 113.40 crore recorded in the same quarter last year, is attributed to an increase in revenues.

The mining company's total income rose to Rs 526.65 crore in Q1, up from Rs 500.44 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. Meanwhile, expenses slightly increased to Rs 347.29 crore from Rs 346.32 crore year-on-year.

The financial results include contributions from its subsidiary, Chhattisgarh Copper Limited, and joint venture, Khanij Bidesh India Limited. Hindustan Copper, under the Ministry of Mines, is India's sole owner of active copper ore mining leases. The company's current strategy emphasizes the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore, with operations across key regions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)