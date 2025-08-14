Left Menu

Hindustan Copper's Profits Surge Amid Revenue Boost

Hindustan Copper, a state-owned enterprise focused on copper ore mining, reported an 18% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 134.28 crore for Q1 of FY26. The growth was driven by higher revenues and involved contributions from subsidiaries and joint ventures. The company remains focused on copper ore exploration and production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:11 IST
Hindustan Copper's Profits Surge Amid Revenue Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Hindustan Copper has announced an impressive rise in its consolidated net profit, surging over 18% to Rs 134.28 crore in the first quarter of FY26. This significant growth in earnings, compared to the Rs 113.40 crore recorded in the same quarter last year, is attributed to an increase in revenues.

The mining company's total income rose to Rs 526.65 crore in Q1, up from Rs 500.44 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. Meanwhile, expenses slightly increased to Rs 347.29 crore from Rs 346.32 crore year-on-year.

The financial results include contributions from its subsidiary, Chhattisgarh Copper Limited, and joint venture, Khanij Bidesh India Limited. Hindustan Copper, under the Ministry of Mines, is India's sole owner of active copper ore mining leases. The company's current strategy emphasizes the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore, with operations across key regions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025