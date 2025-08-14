inDrive Launches 'Comfort Class' to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing Experience in Kolkata and Chandigarh

Left Menu

InDrive, the leading urban mobility platform, launches 'Comfort Class' in Kolkata and Chandigarh, offering premium rides. Unlike traditional platforms, inDrive champions rider-driver negotiation for fares. This move, ahead of Independence Day, reinforces its commitment to freedom, fairness, and empowerment, ensuring better travel experiences with top-rated drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:16 IST
inDrive - India's Only Ride-Bargain App Launches Comfort Class Rides in India, Celebrating the Spirit of Freedom this Independence Day. Image Credit: ANI
InDrive, known as the world's fastest-growing urban mobility platform, has announced the rollout of its new 'Comfort Class' rides in Kolkata and Chandigarh. This launch, strategically timed before India's Independence Day, underscores the platform's dedication to providing freedom of choice, fairness, and empowerment for both riders and drivers alike.

Much like India's historic struggle for liberty and self-determination, inDrive is reshaping the ride-hailing landscape by granting individuals the right to determine fair pricing. Unlike traditional platforms reliant on algorithmic fare calculations, inDrive empowers passengers to propose fares, which drivers can accept, reject, or counteroffer, fostering transparency and eliminating industry monopolistic norms.

With the introduction of the 'Comfort Class', inDrive enhances travel options in Chandigarh by offering rides in well-maintained, air-conditioned sedans. Passengers can enjoy greater comfort and space, while drivers benefit financially, ensuring mutual advantage and upholding the platform's commitment to fairness. This initiative marks a significant shift towards user-controlled, equitable urban mobility solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

