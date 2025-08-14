inDrive Launches 'Comfort Class' to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing Experience in Kolkata and Chandigarh

InDrive, known as the world's fastest-growing urban mobility platform, has announced the rollout of its new 'Comfort Class' rides in Kolkata and Chandigarh. This launch, strategically timed before India's Independence Day, underscores the platform's dedication to providing freedom of choice, fairness, and empowerment for both riders and drivers alike.

Much like India's historic struggle for liberty and self-determination, inDrive is reshaping the ride-hailing landscape by granting individuals the right to determine fair pricing. Unlike traditional platforms reliant on algorithmic fare calculations, inDrive empowers passengers to propose fares, which drivers can accept, reject, or counteroffer, fostering transparency and eliminating industry monopolistic norms.

With the introduction of the 'Comfort Class', inDrive enhances travel options in Chandigarh by offering rides in well-maintained, air-conditioned sedans. Passengers can enjoy greater comfort and space, while drivers benefit financially, ensuring mutual advantage and upholding the platform's commitment to fairness. This initiative marks a significant shift towards user-controlled, equitable urban mobility solutions.

