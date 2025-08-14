Left Menu

Pune's Cinematic Independence Day: A Symphony of Patriotism and Partnerships

Bank of Maharashtra led a grand Independence Day event in Pune, featuring a premiere screening of War 2. The celebration, organized by BrandM, included partnerships with Seasons Banquet and Vibes Beauty, blending entertainment and patriotism to create a memorable evening of national pride and cinematic magic.

L-R: Mansha Singh, Vinay Kanojia, Hiteshi Gitay. Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable celebration that intertwined patriotism with cinematic flair, Pune witnessed a vibrant Independence Day event spearheaded by Bank of Maharashtra, the title sponsor, on August 14. The event seamlessly blended national pride with entertainment, creating a memorable spectacle for Puneites.

The highlight of the evening was the exclusive pre-release screening of the much-awaited film 'War 2'. Held before midnight, this event offered invited guests complimentary tickets, filling the auditorium with an electrifying atmosphere. The event was masterfully executed by BrandM, who flawlessly coordinated a team of partners to bring the Bank's vision to life, ensuring a celebration that resonated with both timely relevance and timeless appeal.

Elevating the evening's sophistication, Seasons Banquet provided top-notch hospitality, matching the event's grandeur. Guests received curated goodie bags featuring beauty products from Vibes Beauty and Wellness, offering a token of appreciation and enabling them to pamper themselves. Pune's Independence Day celebration transcended a mere event, becoming an experience characterized by a symphony of patriotism and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

