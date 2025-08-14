Suraksha Se Samriddhi Summit 2025: Pioneering Proactive Security Solutions

Left Menu

The Suraksha Se Samriddhi Summit 2025, led by MBL Suraksha Security Systems, introduced cutting-edge smart technology at the Radisson Blu in Paschim Vihar. Over 500 participants explored innovations aimed at preemptive security measures. The event emphasized proactive safety, technological empowerment, and community vigilance for a secure future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:57 IST
Suraksha Se Samriddhi Summit 2025: Smart Technologies to Predict and Prevent Crime. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, the Suraksha Se Samriddhi Summit 2025 took center stage at the Radisson Blu Hotel, showcasing advanced smart technology for real-time alerts on potential emergencies such as accidents, thefts, and fires. Hosted by MBL Suraksha Security Systems, the event attracted over 500 attendees, including entrepreneurs, social workers, and concerned citizens.

Company leaders Jatinder Singh and Nitin Anand highlighted the critical shift towards proactive security solutions. Singh, motivated by a personal theft experience, underscored the necessity of predicting incidents to prevent crime, while also creating employment opportunities. Anand detailed the technical intricacies of the live monitoring systems, emphasizing their role in empowering users to act swiftly during crises.

The summit, also featuring motivational insights from speaker Dr. Vivek Bindra, stressed the cultural importance of safety and technological know-how. Labeled a major stride in the fusion of tech and community awareness, the initiative received widespread acclaim as a future-forward approach to public safety, aiming to amalgamate education with innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

