Left Menu

Brigade Enterprises: Strong Growth Amidst Market Fluctuations

Brigade Enterprises Ltd saw a 3% rise in sales bookings, reaching Rs 1,118 crore in Q1. While sales volume shrank by 17%, per square feet realisation surged by 24%. Net profit significantly increased by 79% to Rs 149.88 crore, supported by a rise in total income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:57 IST
Brigade Enterprises: Strong Growth Amidst Market Fluctuations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, a prominent real estate developer, experienced a 3% increase in sales bookings, amounting to Rs 1,118 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal year, thanks to improved per square feet realisation from housing properties.

Despite a dip in sales volume by 17% to 9.49 lakh sq ft, the company benefited from a 24% boost in sales realisation, which rose to Rs 11,782 per sq ft, compared to Rs 9,483 per sq ft previously.

Brigade reported a remarkable 79% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ended June, alongside a rise in total income to Rs 1,332.86 crore. Established in 1986, the firm has expanded its footprint across multiple Indian cities and ventures into hotels and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025