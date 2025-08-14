Brigade Enterprises: Strong Growth Amidst Market Fluctuations
Brigade Enterprises Ltd saw a 3% rise in sales bookings, reaching Rs 1,118 crore in Q1. While sales volume shrank by 17%, per square feet realisation surged by 24%. Net profit significantly increased by 79% to Rs 149.88 crore, supported by a rise in total income.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd, a prominent real estate developer, experienced a 3% increase in sales bookings, amounting to Rs 1,118 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal year, thanks to improved per square feet realisation from housing properties.
Despite a dip in sales volume by 17% to 9.49 lakh sq ft, the company benefited from a 24% boost in sales realisation, which rose to Rs 11,782 per sq ft, compared to Rs 9,483 per sq ft previously.
Brigade reported a remarkable 79% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ended June, alongside a rise in total income to Rs 1,332.86 crore. Established in 1986, the firm has expanded its footprint across multiple Indian cities and ventures into hotels and education.
