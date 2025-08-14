Naidu's Strategy for Andhra Pradesh's Economic Growth

In a bid to boost Andhra Pradesh's economic prospects, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to focus on increasing state income, which is projected to grow by 8% this fiscal year compared to 2024-25.

During a review of income-generating departments, Naidu emphasized the importance of prioritizing central funds and tax devolutions. According to an official release, he stressed the need to rigorously monitor tax collections through the Andhra Pradesh Tax Information System and identified potential revenue from services.

The Chief Minister also noted revenue loss due to vehicles engaged in state contracts refueling outside Andhra Pradesh and urged them to refuel locally. Highlighting health over excise revenue, the NDA alliance government places "higher priority on public health" under Naidu's leadership.

