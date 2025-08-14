Left Menu

Naidu's Strategy for Andhra Pradesh's Economic Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to enhance the state's income, forecasted to grow by 8% this fiscal year. He emphasized prioritizing central funds, improving tax collections, and maximizing income sources. Naidu also urged vehicles involved in state contracts to refuel within Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:59 IST
Naidu's Strategy for Andhra Pradesh's Economic Growth
income
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost Andhra Pradesh's economic prospects, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to focus on increasing state income, which is projected to grow by 8% this fiscal year compared to 2024-25.

During a review of income-generating departments, Naidu emphasized the importance of prioritizing central funds and tax devolutions. According to an official release, he stressed the need to rigorously monitor tax collections through the Andhra Pradesh Tax Information System and identified potential revenue from services.

The Chief Minister also noted revenue loss due to vehicles engaged in state contracts refueling outside Andhra Pradesh and urged them to refuel locally. Highlighting health over excise revenue, the NDA alliance government places "higher priority on public health" under Naidu's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025