Medical Emergency Forces Air India Flight Diversion

An Air India flight from Delhi to Vijayawada was diverted to Jaipur following a medical emergency involving an elderly passenger. The passenger was deboarded and hospitalized in Jaipur. Flight details, such as total passenger count, remain undisclosed, and Air India has not released an official statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:32 IST
Medical Emergency Forces Air India Flight Diversion
An Air India flight traveling from Delhi to Vijayawada faced an unexpected diversion on Monday morning. Sources revealed that the change in course was necessitated by a medical emergency concerning an elderly traveler.

The passenger began feeling unwell onboard flight AI2517, prompting the crew to divert the aircraft to Jaipur. Once the flight landed, the passenger was promptly deboarded and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Despite the incident, details on passenger numbers have not been disclosed, and Air India has yet to provide an official comment. The flight, as noted on Flightradar24.com, utilized an A320 aircraft for the journey.

