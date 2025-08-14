India's Economic Rise: S&P's First Upgrade in 18 Years

The global ratings agency S&P has provided a significant vote of confidence in India's economy by upgrading its sovereign credit rating for the first time in 18 years.

The announcement is a testament to India's strong economic growth, as well as its government's commitment to fiscal consolidation and effective inflation management policies.

S&P's report highlights India's sturdy external and financial positions, citing their improved public spending and successful monetary reforms as key factors contributing to the upgrade.

(With inputs from agencies.)