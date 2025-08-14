India's Economic Rise: S&P's First Upgrade in 18 Years
S&P has upgraded India's sovereign credit rating for the first time in 18 years, citing robust economic growth, political commitment to fiscal consolidation, and effective inflation management. The upgrade reflects improved public spending quality, financial stability, and resilience against global headwinds, highlighting India's dynamic economic trajectory.
The global ratings agency S&P has provided a significant vote of confidence in India's economy by upgrading its sovereign credit rating for the first time in 18 years.
The announcement is a testament to India's strong economic growth, as well as its government's commitment to fiscal consolidation and effective inflation management policies.
S&P's report highlights India's sturdy external and financial positions, citing their improved public spending and successful monetary reforms as key factors contributing to the upgrade.
