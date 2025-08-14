Tamil Nadu Cabinet Clears Rs 1,900 Crore Industrial Projects

In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu cabinet, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has sanctioned multiple industrial projects totalling investments of over Rs 1,900 crore. This landmark decision was announced by state minister TRB Rajaa, highlighting the initiative's expansive cross-sector reach.

Included in this substantial investment are projects in electronics manufacturing, engineering design, technical textiles, renewable energy R&D, and food & agri-tech, poised to generate 13,409 jobs. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa emphasized the strategic impact on the state's industrial landscape on his social media platform 'X'.

Notably, companies like PayPal and American Express are advancing projects that originated from Chief Minister Stalin's US visit, underscoring the state's commitment to converting MoUs into tangible employment opportunities. The cabinet also greenlit further investments and project expansions, enriching Tamil Nadu's industrial growth prospects.

