India Engages with China to Resume Border Trade

India is in discussions with China to reopen border trade through designated transit points after the disruptions caused by the Eastern Ladakh military standoff. Both countries are also negotiating the resumption of direct flights as part of efforts to rebuild strained ties since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:27 IST
India on Thursday expressed its ongoing efforts to engage with China in order to restart border trade through designated transit points. The trade was halted due to the Eastern Ladakh military standoff in 2020.

Key transit points, namely Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, have been identified for potential resumption, according to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

In addition to trade negotiations, India and China are reportedly in an advanced stage of talks to resume direct flight services and have taken measures to repair bilateral ties, which includes India resuming tourist visa issuance for Chinese nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

