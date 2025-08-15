Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Disciplinary Threats in Agra Rail Division

Train controllers within the Agra Rail Division have recently raised concerns over alleged verbal threats concerning disciplinary measures based on the number of mistakes made while on duty. The accusations suggest that senior officials have instructed that penalties are scaled with repeated errors.

Notably, the division's official spokesperson, Prashasti Srivastava, has asserted that no disciplinary action outside the established railway rules has been or will be implemented. The issue escalated when controllers received a fortnightly review plan outlining a tiered system of consequences tied to performance.

Sukesh Kumar Yadav, the divisional secretary of the North Central Railway Men's Union, has condemned these alleged threats. Yadav vowed to support any affected controllers and plans to write to the divisional head to rectify the situation. Controllers express that the pressure of perceived threats negatively impacts their critical roles in train safety and punctuality.

