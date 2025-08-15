Left Menu

Mahindra's New Assembly Plant Set to Drive Growth in South Africa

Mahindra South Africa has opened a new vehicle assembly plant in the Dube TradePort SEZ, KwaZulu-Natal, to boost production capacity and meet rising local demand. The facility aligns with Mahindra's global standards and aims to support South Africa's industrial development while also positioning it as a key market in Mahindra's international strategy.

Mahindra South Africa, the local arm of the Indian multinational Mahindra & Mahindra, has launched a state-of-the-art assembly plant at Durban's Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone. This move is seen as part of the company's strategy to enhance production capacity in response to increasing demand for its vehicles, notably the popular 'bakkies'.

The facility boasts modern quality control systems, expanded production lines, and zones tailored for vehicle customisation, in line with Mahindra's worldwide manufacturing benchmarks. "This investment demonstrates our faith in South Africa as a manufacturing hub and growth market," noted Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra SA, highlighting the plant's role in fostering local job creation and industry growth.

Strategically important to Mahindra's international expansion plans, the facility underscores the brand's commitment to localize its supply chain, supporting South Africa's industrial development. In partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation, Mahindra is exploring further expansion opportunities, potentially paving the way for a full-scale manufacturing unit in the future.

