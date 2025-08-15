Left Menu

Maharashtra's Pivotal Role in India's Growth Story

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted Maharashtra's significant contributions to India's economic and infrastructural growth, emphasizing its key role in achieving national goals. He praised security forces and mentioned initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, capacity in manufacturing and exports, and development in energy and infrastructure sectors.

In a rousing address on Independence Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the state's pivotal role in India's rapid economic growth. Speaking at Mantralaya, Fadnavis praised the nation's security forces for their prowess, citing Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's newfound strength on the global stage.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has climbed to the fourth largest economy globally, with Maharashtra driving a significant portion of this progress. Fadnavis highlighted the state's achievements in manufacturing, exports, and start-ups, as well as its exceptional contribution to the national Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) figures.

The Chief Minister further outlined efforts in developing education, human resources, and infrastructure, including free electricity for farmers and advancements in green energy. Maharashtra's focus on AI in agriculture and the transformation of Gadchiroli into a future steel hub underscore its commitment to sustainable growth and development.

